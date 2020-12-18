Disney World fixes misspelling on waterslide at BoardWalk Inn

Disney World’s Imagineers have been busting their keisters to fix a misspelling painted on the side of a waterslide.

The Keister Coaster, a waterslide at Disney World’s BoardWalk Inn, has been in the process of being remodeled over the last few months. More specifically, workers have removed the big clown mouth — which shoots riders out into the Luna Park Pool — with a new design featuring Mickey, Minnie and their pals splashing around in the water.

But when the Imagineers first posted updated images to Instagram earlier this week, fans quickly took notice of a misspelling within the design, which read "Kiester Coaster" instead of "Keister Coaster."

Inside the Magic, a news outlet focused on theme parks, soon reported that the Instagram photos were removed within hours of going live.

On Thursday, however, Disney Imagineer Zach Riddley fessed up to the mistake and confirmed that it had already been corrected and "triple-checked."

"In these sneak peek photos with the updated graphic (that’s kEIster! We triple-checked!), you can see that Mickey Mouse and his pals are the ones clowning around as they splash down into Luna Park Pool," wrote Riddley. "I can’t wait for guests to join along in the fun when the slide reopens soon!"

In a recent Instagram story, Riddley admitted that the team had been feeling "a little ‘goofy’ about a typo" but promised it would be fixed before the resort reopens, according to screenshots taken by Inside the Magic.

Finished photos of the new slide face have since been obtained by WDWNT, another theme park outlet focusing specifically on Disney Parks.

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn, located in the Epcot Resort Area, is closed during Disney World’s efforts to safely reopen amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Its adjacent BoardWalk Villas, meanwhile, are available to book.