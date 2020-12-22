New Disney+ series shows sunrises over Disney theme parks

There’s nothing better than the real thing… unless it’s being broadcast in high definition.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many live or in-person events have shifted online. So far, this has been applied to video-chat-powered dinner parties, virtual tours and online learning. Disney is apparently adding another event to the digital portfolio: sunrises.

Fans unable to visit Disney World in person can now watch the sunrise at the famous theme park through the company’s online streaming service Disney+. The new series, titled "Disney Parks Sunrise," was announced on the Disney+ Twitter account.

On the social media platform, the company tweeted out a message that said that "early birds" and "night owls" could agree on "the beauty of Disney Parks sunrises."

Each episode is 60 minutes long, Walt Disney World News reports. Aside from showing the sun rising, the episodes include footage that shows the daily event happening over iconic locations like Cinderella’s Castle and other famous park landmarks. There are three episodes: an episode focused on the Magic Kingdom, one for EPCOT and another for the Animal Kingdom.

Because of COVID-19, Disney World has scaled back many live events. While the theme park is open, there are still limits on crowd sizes and social distancing. On the West Coast, most of Disneyland in California remains closed.

Disney World previously announced that its New Year’s Eve fireworks show would still go on, in a sense, despite the various parks closing earlier than usual on the holiday. Guests staying at the hotels will have the option to view a pre-recorded fireworks show on their hotel room TVs, according to Inside the Magic.