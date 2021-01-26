Holland America plans 'bucket list' Grand World Voyage cruise from Florida

Forget racing around the world in 80 days – Holland America Line will bring you on a journey over the course of more than four months so you can relax and enjoy the voyage.

While most cruise ships around the world remain anchored amid the coronavirus pandemic, Holland America has begun taking early bookings for "Grand World Voyage" cruises in 2023.

The 127-day roundtrip will depart from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Jan. 3, 2023 aboard the Zaandam. It includes stops at 61 ports in 30 countries and island nations, including eight overnight calls.

The ship will first cruise through the Caribbean, stopping at the Cayman Islands, Costa Rica and Panama before passing through the Panama Canal.

From there, the cruise will take a westward route across the South Pacific, visiting French Polynesia, Cook Islands, Tonga, New Zealand and Australia.

Once the ship reaches Africa, it will round the southern end of the continent and sail north along the west coast. Stops include Mauritius, Reunion, Madagascar, Mozambique, South Africa, Namibia, Angola, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Gambia, Senegal and Morocco. There will be "numerous opportunities" along the way for overland safari expeditions, according to the cruise line.

The Zaandam will then continue north to Europe, stopping at Spain, Portugal, France, England, Belgium, Netherlands, Denmark, Scotland and Ireland.

The Zaandam is 781 feet long and carries 1,432 guests. Its features music-inspired décor and amenities including a casino, a 270-degree LED screened stage, spa, children’s club and seven dining options.

Nightly activities onboard include local cultural entertainment, gala balls and an exclusive captain’s dinner for full-cruise guests. Menus will change daily and feature local ingredients and regional cuisine along the way.

Fares for this "bucket list" vacation start at $22,999, according to Holland America’s website. The cruise line said that guests who book their trip by June 1, 2022 can get 3% savings and an early booking bonus worth up to $6,730 per person.

Holland America is currently on a "pause" as it prepares to meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requirements in order to carry passengers in U.S. waters safely during the coronavirus pandemic. The company has canceled all departures through April 30, 2021, as well as Alaska cruises through mid-May and some other trips as late as August.