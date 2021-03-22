Disney employee claims he was fired after tasting water from Disney Springs fountains, sharing video to TikTok

A former Disney cast member was allegedly fired for posting videos of himself drinking water from public water fountains and appearing to spit it out, raising concerns over public health at a the theme park amid heightened COVID-19 safety policies.

TikTok user "showmelovejete," who claimed to be employed at Disney World, recently posted videos of himself scooping up water from different fountains at Disney Springs and then tasting them from his reusuable water bottle. He then rated each fountain's water before proceeding to spit it out, the video purports to show.

The clip, which was shared to social media last week, has been viewed nearly 7 million times as of Monday afternoon.

Days later, the TikTok user — who identified himself as Jason — claimed he was terminated from his employment as a direct result of the video.

"I just got fired by Disney," he said in a follow-up video, explaining that he was allegedly pulled into an office by his boss who told him Walt Disney Company reached out and "did not appreciate" what he was sharing on the app.

He was then told he was being let go.

"I wish Disney would have asked me to delete the videos instead of firing me," he said in another video he posted about his firing.

Jason did not indicate which videos specifically his employers did not "appreciate." In addition to his viral water-tasting clip, the former Disney cast member had also uploaded a video of himself entering an unlocked wedding pavilion at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, and marveling at how the resort leaves it "wide open."

Commenters on TikTok, meanwhile, commented on his latest video, some of whom questioned his apparent lack of concern for his own health and safety.

"Tell me when you get COVID," one user reponded to the fountain drinking video.

Disney World did not immediately return a Fox News request for comment.