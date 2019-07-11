Family in violent Disneyland brawl claimed fight never happened before video went viral, police say

The violent brawl among family members that took place at California's Disneyland last weekend is currently being reviewed by prosecutors, who may file criminal charges, authorities said.

The Anaheim Police Department presented the case to the Orange County Prosecutor's Office this week after investigating the wild altercation that was caught on video. The "uncooperative" family involved in the fight on Saturday initially denied their involvement and claimed the fight never happened — before video of it went viral, according to police.

TEXAS MAN WHO INTERVENED IN DISNEYLAND BRAWL SPEAKS OUT: 'I JUST FELT I HAD TO GET IN THERE'

The feuding family was escorted from the theme park after the fight, which took place in the park's Toontown section. Footage of the fight shows a man punching a woman repeatedly after she spat on him during an argument with her and another man.

The two men are then seen fighting each other before the other man, too, punches a different woman seen in the video, presumably in retaliation. Before the fight is broken up, the first man again attacks both women, knocking one to the ground and punching her repeatedly while she’s down. Park officials are seen responding to the melee as the footage ends.

DISNEY REPORTEDLY REFUSES TO ALLOW SPIDER-MAN ENGRAVING ON TOMBSTONE OF DEAD WHO LOVED SUPERHERO

But the family, according to the Anaheim Police Department, initially claimed that nothing ever happened at Disneyland on Saturday.

"The parties involved all denied anything occurred and we were not there to witness it," the department tweeted on Monday. "The videos that were not available at the moment [now] make things clear and the case has been presented to prosecutors."

The department said on Saturday that they were aware of the fight, and tried to investigate but all parties were "uncooperative." They filed a report, but since there was no footage at the time showing what happened, there wasn't much else they could do.

A Twitter user responded: "This is a joke. You had many eye witnesses. Disneyland has cameras."

When asked if such a fight was a common occurrence, Anaheim police said "it does happen when families get together in the heat and get irritated with each other" — but noted "what happened is unacceptable and we are presenting the case to prosecutors."

The Orange County District Attorney's Office confirmed that they are reviewing the case after police presented it to them on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Times reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Police believe there is the possibility of felony conduct,” spokesperson Kimberly Edds said.

It was not immediately clear what charges were recommended to prosecutors but in a tweet about the brawl, the Anaheim Police Department urged victims of domestic violence to seek assistance.

Fox News' Michael Bartiromo contributed to this report.