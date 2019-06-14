Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Airports
Published

Inert grenade causes security scare at Detroit Metro Airport

By Michael Bartiromo | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 14Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 14

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 14 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

The discovery of an inert grenade in a passenger’s bag brought a part of the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport to a standstill on Thursday night.

"As a precaution, passenger screening was stopped and a perimeter was established,"  a spokeswoman for the Wayne County Airport Authority said in a statement.

SEE IT: TRAVELER'S BACKPACK IGNITES DURING SECURITY SCREENING AT WEST VIRGINIA AIRPORT

The device’s owner identified himself as an active service member and claimed the grenade was inert.

“After a K9 sweep of the area, it was determined the object was an inert grenade,” the airport authority confirmed.

The traveler was cited for disorderly conduct, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Normal operations resumed by 7:30 p.m., or just under an hour after the device was discovered.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A similar incident was reported at the Newark Liberty International Airport in January, during which a passenger en route to military training was found with a gold-colored grenade.

“Perhaps train guys not to pack grenades,” the TSA joked at the time.