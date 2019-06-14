Inert grenade causes security scare at Detroit Metro Airport

The discovery of an inert grenade in a passenger’s bag brought a part of the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport to a standstill on Thursday night.

"As a precaution, passenger screening was stopped and a perimeter was established," a spokeswoman for the Wayne County Airport Authority said in a statement.

The device’s owner identified himself as an active service member and claimed the grenade was inert.

“After a K9 sweep of the area, it was determined the object was an inert grenade,” the airport authority confirmed.

The traveler was cited for disorderly conduct, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Normal operations resumed by 7:30 p.m., or just under an hour after the device was discovered.

A similar incident was reported at the Newark Liberty International Airport in January, during which a passenger en route to military training was found with a gold-colored grenade.

“Perhaps train guys not to pack grenades,” the TSA joked at the time.