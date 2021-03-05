Delta passenger experiencing 'medical situation' is pronounced dead after flight diverts to Sacramento: report

A Delta flight leaving Mexico was diverted on Thursday after a passenger died mid-flight.

Delta Flight 1837 had departed from San José del Cabo for Seattle when the passenger experienced a "medical situation," a Delta spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Friday. The flight diverted to Sacramento International Airport at 7 p.m.

"Delta flight 1837 operating to Seattle diverted to Sacramento International Airport following an onboard passenger medical situation," the spokesperson said in an emailed statement. "The flight was met in Sacramento by medical personnel where they attended to the passenger onsite."

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, CBS Sacramento reported.

The traveler, who was not identified in the report, was said to have died of natural causes, examiners from the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office said.

The remainder of passengers onboard Delta Flight 1837 arrived in Seattle shortly after 9 p.m. PST, approximately 1.5 hours behind schedule.

Michael Bartiromo contributed to this report