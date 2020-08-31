Delta flight delayed after 2 passengers get into fight on jet bridge during boarding

A flight was delayed Sunday after two Delta passengers got into a brutal fight on the jet bridge of a terminal at LaGuardia airport in New York City, according to reports.

The two people involved in the fight were recorded punching each other before one of the passengers throws the other on the floor, where they continue to struggle.

“Aliyah is fighting,” a woman at the airport is heard saying before she walks up to the warring pair, yelling for them to stop. A man is also seen following close behind her, seemingly to help break up the brawl.

The video ends before any resolution occurs.

The incident took place Sunday while the Delta flight from New York to Atlanta was boarding, a spokesperson for Delta Air Lines confirmed to Fox News. The flight was delayed 40 minutes because of the altercation.

The bystander who took the video, passenger Destiny Davis, told the Daily Mail that the two who were involved in the fight were related. She claimed they were “either cousins or sisters.”

The police were called to the scene and the two were led away from the gate “in a peaceful manner,” Davis said, adding the delay was in part because airport workers had to find the luggage for the passengers involved in the fight as they were reportedly not allowed to board.