Kobe Bryant tragedy prompts Delta employee to speak from her heart, ask passengers to 'celebrate love'

Earlier this week, airline passengers mourning the death of Kobe Bryant were treated to some kind, comforting words from — of all people — a Delta gate agent at a New York airport.

The Delta employee was recently filmed delivering a speech to a group of passengers waiting to board their Los Angeles-bound flight at JFK, urging them to be thankful for their loved ones following the tragic loss of Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

“So listen. I do all the L.A.[-bound] flights, so this is the hardest day, today,” she begins, as seen in footage captured by Twitter user Arye Sufrin. “It wasn’t an easy day, but just know that we’re here with you. And know that you have your life."

The agent, identified as Courtney by another traveler, according to the New York Post, then implored the passengers to call their families or loved ones.

“So if there’s someone you haven’t spoken to today, call them. If there’s someone you haven’t reached out to in a while, call them. Don’t text. No, no, no. You gotta pick the phone up,” she says. “And if someone lives nearby and you haven’t seen them, reach out to them. Go to their house. Knock on their door. Because they need to hear from you more than ever.

“We might have lost something great. A legend. But remember the spirit is still with us always. And remember you have your life.”

She then calls for the passengers to begin lining up for boarding, but not before giving another round of applause “one more time for the GOAT.”

The gate agent then adds that she “feel[s] the vibes working, because here at Delta, we celebrate life and we celebrate love.”

“And I just want you to know that I stayed here for you guys because I was supposed to be home a long time ago, but I had to do every single L.A. flight today from my heart,” she later explains. “So this is L-O-V-E; it feels special working here in New York.”

The agent’s words have since been met with praise on Twitter. The traveler who posted the clip urged Delta to “please hire more people like this,” while other commenters simply called her “the best.”

Delta itself also commented on the footage, calling it “incredible.”

“It’s incredible what a few kind words can do. Just another reminder that the world could always use a little more positivity, and we’re so glad you got it here,” Delta wrote.

