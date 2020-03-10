Delta, American Airlines announce reduction in domestic and international service

Delta and American Airlines announced changes to their flight schedules and business practices as the industry continues to react to the coronavirus outbreak.

The airlines revealed adjustments to their flight schedules and announced a reduction of flight capacity both domestically and internationally. Customers at both airlines will have certain fees waived to accommodate altered or canceled travel plans.

American Airlines announced on its website that it will be reducing international capacity for “the summer peak by 10 percent.” This will include a 55 percent reduction in trans-Pacific capacity. The airline will also be reducing domestic capacity by 7.5 percent through April.

Specifically, American Airlines is suspending service to mainland China from various airports on the U.S. West Coast through the summer months. Flights to Rome from Philadelphia have also been suspended, service to Paris has been reduced and service to Rome, Milan and Barcelona have either been suspended or delayed through the summer months.

Delta Airlines announced the reduction of international flights by up to 25 percent, along with the reduction of international capacity up to 15 percent. Hiring at the airline has also been halted for the time being and employees are being offered voluntary unpaid leave, CNBC reports.

The airline also announced the temporary suspension of service between Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Rome starting Wednesday, March 11 through April 30. Service from Detroit to Rome has also been delayed until May and the suspension of service from New York’s JFK Airport to Milan has been extended to May 21.

Delta is also waiving change fees for both international and domestic flights through April 30th (if the ticket was issued before March 9). They are also allowing travelers a “one-time change to travel plans” if their flights include Shanghai, Beijing, Seoul or any location in Italy through May 31.

Similarly, American Airlines announced that "change fees will be waived for customers who purchased tickets prior to March 1 for travel through April 30.” They also stated that if a customer’s flight is canceled and they choose not to rebook another flight, they may request a full refund.