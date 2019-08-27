Delta Air Lines hiring 1,000 flight attendants for 2020 class

If you’ve ever dreamed of leaving it all behind and traveling the world full-time, then Delta Air Lines might just have the job for you.

On Aug. 26, the Atlanta-headquartered carrier announced that they’re hiring a whopping 1,000 flight attendants to help manage their operations in the high skies.

The airline is seeking first-class candidates who are “service-oriented, love to be on-the-go, are quick to help others and enjoy variety in their work,” said a news release.

“Our incredible team of 25,000 flight attendants strives to bring their absolute best to our customers every single day,” said Allison Ausband, the airline's senior vice president of in-flight service, in the statement. “We are excited to add more talented professionals and welcome highly skilled, safety-minded problem solvers who have a passion for creating memories and connecting the world.”

Applicants for the 2020 class must be able to work in the U.S., hold a high school degree or GED, be fluent in English and be 21 years old by Jan. 1 of next year.

The unadventurous need not apply, as flight attendants must be willing to work flexible schedules covering both international and domestic routes.

Those seriously interested in earning their wings can apply online. After the hiring frenzy comes to a close, those selected will complete a six-week training course at the carrier’s Atlanta base, according to the announcement.

