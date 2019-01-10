Five American Airlines staffers hospitalized after noticing 'odor' on plane

Five American Airlines cabin crew members were hospitalized as a precaution upon deplaning from their flight from Philadelphia to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., after staffers complained of noticing an “odor” onboard the aircraft.

Flight 1897 arrived at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport around 11 a.m. Friday from the City of Brotherly Love, reps for the carrier confirmed to Fox News today.

TRAVEL INDUSTRY SEEING BIG LOSSES FROM SHUTDOWN

“Shortly before landing, crew members complained of an odor onboard,” a rep for the carrier told Fox News via email. “The aircraft, an Airbus 320 with 137 passengers and a crew of five, landed safely and taxied to the gate. Two pilots and three flight attendants asked to be taken to the hospital as a precaution.”

“No passengers requested medical attention. The aircraft is being evaluated by our maintenance team,” she added.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Photos of the scene were shared to Twitter by WPLG Local 10 reporter Ian Margol.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP