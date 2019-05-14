Delta Air Lines flight forced to make emergency landing due to Boeing 737 nose gear issue

The travel industry has been very focused on the Boeing 737 MAX 8 all year, following the Ethiopian crash and the groundings across the world.

Once again, Boeing is in the news after one of their 737-800 aircrafts had a nose gear issue on Sunday morning, prompting an emergency landing.

Delta Air Lines 1417 had departed from Tri-Cities Airport in Tennessee and was destined fro Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. However, it had to make an emergency landing at McGhee Tyson Airport at 9:17 a.m.

“Delta apologizes to customers on flight 1417 from Tri-Cities to Atlanta that diverted to Knoxville out of an abundance of caution following a potential mechanical issue," a Delta spokesman said in a statement.

"The aircraft landed and taxied to the gate normally and is being inspected by maintenance technicians."

There were no injuries and the 129 customers were accommodated on another flight to Atlanta.

While it’s unclear what caused the nose gear technical issue, the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate further.