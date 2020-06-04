Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Airports
Published
Last Update 31 mins ago

Dallas Love Field removes Texas Ranger statue, citing racism concerns amid George Floyd anger

By Fox 4 Dallas | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 4Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The city of Dallas on Thursday removed the statue of a Texas Ranger in the main hall at Dallas Love Field because of the conduct of the man celebrated by it.

The 12-foot tall bronze statue is of Ranger Capt. Jay Banks and has greeted travelers since the 1960s.

Banks is part of a soon-to-be-released book on the history of the famed law enforcement agency.

Dallas Love Field removed its statue of a Texas Ranger on Thursday.

Dallas Love Field removed its statue of a Texas Ranger on Thursday. (Dallas Love Field Media Relations)

Part of the book details how Banks was involved in trying to stop integration of public schools in North Texas in the late 1950s and how he left a black man to be lynched in 1930.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Excerpts of the book were first published in D Magazine, which is where city officials learned of the history of Banks and other incidents of police brutality involving the Rangers. Those incidents caused concern and led to the statue’s removal on Thursday.

Click for more from Fox 4.