Airline crew helps dad pull off epic mid-air prank

A devoted father got an airline to help him “punch” his daughter midflight, and now she’s plotting her revenge.

Bridie Connell was flying to New Zealand for a family party when her father got the flight crew involved in a years-long “prank war” between him and his daughter. According to Connell, she and her dad have been locked in a 15-year-long competition to see who can deliver a “pinch and punch for the first of the month” before the other one.

It’s based off an old superstition that giving someone a “pinch and a punch” on the first of the month will bring good luck.

Connell chronicled her experience on Twitter, saying “Today is the 1st of May. First of the month! I’m flying home to NZ for my cousin’s birthday. It was an early flight - too early to call dad before I took off. “It’ll have to wait,” I thought as I settled into my seat.”

Her story continued, “Air NZ, my favorite airline. Got moved to a seat with more legroom. Premium economy, winning! Free chocolate. Hooray! ... ” Unfortunately, the upgrade wasn’t all she was getting that day.

“And then a staff member comes over to my seat,” she tweeted. “Are you Bridie?” “Yes...” “I’m Beau. Nice to meet you.” Omg, it’s finally happening, the moment I have been dreaming of for years. I’m going to be UPGRADED, baby!! “I have a special delivery for you, Bridie.”

Beau handed Connell a letter from her father, which read “To my most beloved daughter, I do hope you’re sitting back reclining comfortably as you (slowly make) your way across the Tasman. I can’t wait to see you, and I know you are going to be very excited and thrilled when you see me! By the way, while I remember … pinch and a punch for the first of the month, no returns! Ps, aren’t Air NZ flight staff fabulous? I really do understand why it’s your favorite airline!”

Connell doesn’t appear to be a sore loser, however, and she took the prank in stride. She tweeted, “I have to hand it to my dad, and to Air Nz. And Beau, the most hilarious and lovely man. I am SO annoyed but also SO impressed. And the worst part is tonight I’ll have to sit through a family dinner with everyone telling and retelling this story and dad being all smug.”

Connell's dad shouldn't get too confident, however, because it looks like Air New Zealand has switched sides. The airline tweeted at Connell, asking what the plan for June was, so maybe her dad should watch his back.