Cruise ship crew member appears to wave giant fake hand at couple that missed the boat

Whether it was intentional or not, a cruise ship crew member picked the wrong moment to pull out a giant fake hand and wave goodbye.

As two passengers stood helpless on the St. Maarten dock, watching as the ship they were supposed to be on sail away without them, a crew member waved the fake hand. By that point, all the couple could do was start figuring out how to get to the ship’s next port on their own.

Footage of the incident was uploaded to Facebook, which shows a Royal Caribbean ship pulling away from the pier in Philipsburg, St. Maarten, Cruise Hive reports. Based on the video, it appears that the couple just missed making it back aboard the boat.

As someone who appears to be a port worker stands near the couple, the camera pans up and reveals that the boat pulling away is the Freedom of the Seas, a Royal Caribbean Cruise ship

Oddly, a man who appears to be a crew member can be seen waving a giant fake hand that appears to have the word “bye” written on it.

It’s unclear what the intention behind this action was. It’s possible that this was just a case of bad timing, as another ship is also docked at the port. The crew member may have simply been waving goodbye to the other ship.

The video also shows, however, several other passengers on both boats noticing the couple, with one person shouting, “They missed it!” People began shouting and whistling, making it clear to everyone present that the two people missed the boat. It’s unclear if the crew member was or was not aware of their plight while waving the giant hand. Either way, it definitely didn’t help their situation.

It’s unclear if the couple was able to connect back up with the cruise ship at a future port of call.

Royal Caribbean did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.