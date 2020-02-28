Cruise denied entry by Dominican Republic over coronavirus concerns calls it an 'overreaction'

A cruise ship was denied entry into the Dominican Republic due to coronavirus fears after multiple passengers onboard exhibited “influenza-like” symptoms.

Fred. Olsen Cruises’ Braemar vessel was reportedly carrying 1,128 passengers and 384 crew members when it attempted to make its scheduled stop at the Port of La Romana in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday. However, port officials denied permission to disembark because of eight people onboard who were being monitored for fever, coughing and breathing troubles.

The cruiseliner called the port’s refusal an “overreaction by the Dominican Republic,” the New York Post reported.

In a statement to Fox News, Fred. Olsen Cruises said the sick guests have been cleared by the medical team onboard.

“Our medical team has confirmed that they are all feeling better. No guests or crew are, or have been, displaying symptoms that are considered to be consistent with those of coronavirus.”

Those who were scheduled to board the Braemar in the Dominican Republic have been provided with hotel accommodations on the Caribbean island and are receiving new departure dates for their cruise.

“The safety and well-being of all our guests and crew is our number one priority and we are monitoring closely the developing COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus situation and taking the latest advice from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and World Health Organization, as well as Public Health England and CLIA,” reads a press release from the cruise line.

“As a precautionary measure, for some time Fred. Olsen has been operating a raised level of sanitization across its fleet, in addition to health questionnaires and non-invasive screening measures for guests embarking and re-joining the ship from overland tours, and for ship visitors.”

For those guests who were scheduled to disembark in the Dominican Republic and return home, the cruise line shared that it has been “in discussions with the relevant authorities on nearby Caribbean islands, as well as numerous airlines” to find a place to port and secure travel back home.