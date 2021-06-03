Comedian asks airline passengers to stop getting mad about crying babies on flights

A comedian’s appeal to airline passengers who get mad when babies cry on flights has struck a chord with users on TikTok.

Jennifer Fulwiler, a comedian and mother of six, posted a video on TikTok last week that she captioned: "Important tip for #familytravel."

Fulwiler begins the clip by saying: "If you are flying with young children this summer and they become noisy, please take a minute to say to the other passengers around you, ‘I am so sorry -- that this is not something you are used to.’"

She continues by saying that crying babies haven’t always been viewed so negatively.

"You know, in a lot of cultures, the sound of fussing babies is seen as a sign of abundance and God’s blessing. Instead, our dumb post-modern culture sees babies as a burden," Fulwiler said.

"We expect women not to bring their babies into public spaces like restaurants, churches or planes, or to get them to behave perfectly when they do," she added. "This philosophy is not only sad and the sign of a dying culture but it places insanely unreasonable expectations on moms."

Fulwiler went on in her monologue to say that it would be better if people welcomed and supported babies in public spaces.

"A truly thriving culture would welcome those babies and all the inconveniences that come with them and see their upbringing as something the entire community should joyfully support," she said.

She added: "So if my babies start melting down on this flight please know that I am way more stressed than you are and maybe just give me a kind smile that says: ‘Hey girl, you’re doing a great job. Your babies are welcome on this flight and we are all in this together.’"

Since she posted it last week, Fulwiler’s clip has been viewed more than 83,600 times. Though there were a handful of commenters who disagreed with Fulwiler’s clip, many moms chimed in to support what she said.

"It’s weird how people can’t conceptualize they too were once crying babies and that babies are human beings," one person wrote.

Someone else said: "I cried on a flight with my 2-year-old when the lady next to me pulled out her iPad and let him watch downloaded kids shows when he was upset."

One commenter said: "If you’re on a plane with me and your baby starts crying, I’m offering to help you."

A few other commenters noted that, at first, they thought Fulwiler was going to talk about how mothers should apologize for their kids.

"For a second I thought I was on the wrong side of TikTok," a commenter said.

Another person wrote: "I was really about to go off for the first few seconds there."