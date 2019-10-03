Chip and Joanna Gaines to open boutique hotel in 2021

Chip and Joanna Gaines are giving their fans more opportunities to spend the night Magnolia-style.

The beloved celebrity couple from HGTV’s “Fixer Upper” have announced they will be opening up a boutique hotel in downtown Waco, Texas, in 2021.

JOANNA GAINES SHARES REDESIGN TIPS AFTER SHOWING OFF NEWLY RENOVATED HEADQUARTERS

The new hotel is only a few blocks from the Magnolia Market at the Silos — the Gaines’ shopping complex that features their bakery, café, retail space and more.

The couple, who already have a bed and breakfast, will begin renovations this fall on the historic building that will become the hotel, Joanna confirmed on the Magnolia blog.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

“When we first toured the nearly one-hundred-year-old building — which is nearly 53,000 square feet! — we were amazed by the unique architecture and how much of it was still intact. Instantly, we knew we wanted to be a part of making this place sing again,” she wrote.

Chip and Jo will be working alongside Ben Weprin of Adventurous Journeys, the group behind Soho House Chicago, Chicago Athletic Association and other iconic hotels.

The couple, who has built a large empire out of their renovation and design skills, is no stranger to undertaking large projects — but Joanna conceded that even they had some doubts about the hotel.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“From the outside looking in, it may seem like we are constantly tackling something new, sometimes even before we’ve completed what’s in front of us," she wrote. "I have had moments where I’ve wondered to myself if we might be overreaching. But what I’ve grown to recognize is that this is who we are."

“So when a project like the one we’re announcing today comes along, and it bridges what we’re most passionate about — home, hospitality, and restoration — we can’t help but go all-in,” she added.

Joanna also noted on the blog that the pair will be posting progress updates in the coming months.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Though the date seems far away, those interested in cozying up in the new hotel may want to start planning now as the Gaines’ bed and breakfast, Magnolia House, sold out of all available reservations for the year within an hour when it opened for bookings in 2017.