Chinese doctor uses makeshift catheter to save sick passenger's life during international flight: report

A Chinese doctor made the split-second decision Tuesday to suck the urine out of a passenger with a life-threatening bladder condition during a China Southern Airlines flight from Guangzhou, China, to New York, according to report.

Six hours before landing, Dr. Zhang Hong, head of vascular surgery at the First Affiliated Hospital of Jinan University, made a makeshift catheter using a syringe, a straw and tubing from an oxygen mask.

With the help of another doctor, he removed around 27 ounces of urine from the passenger’s bladder, which was at risk of rupturing due to suspected urinary retention, The South China Morning Post reported.

“If we had not dealt with the situation in time, the patient’s life would have been at risk,” Zhang said, according to The Post.

Zhang said the man’s abdomen was bloated, he was in severe pain, sweating profusely and going into shock, The Mirror reported.

The patient’s family told Zhang he had a history of prostate enlargement.

"There was no other way. I didn't think too much about it,” he said, according to The Mirror. "Saving lives is a doctor's instinct."

There was no word on the man’s condition who was advised to see a doctor after the plane landed, The Post reported.