CDC adds these popular Caribbean beach destinations to 'high risk' travel list

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging Americans to take caution before traveling to a number of Caribbean islands ahead of spring break.

Antigua and Barbuda, as well as the Dutch Caribbean island Curacao, were both added to the CDC’s list of countries American travelers should avoid, labeling the islands at Level 4 ("COVID-19 Very High"). The countries join other popular tourist-heavy destinations in the Caribbean or on the Caribbean coast, such as Saint Lucia, Aruba and Mexico, on the CDC's Level 4 list.

The CDC's Level 4 list currently also includes more than 150 other countries and territories across the globe, including the United States.

Caribbean islands not on the CDC's Level 4 list include The Bahamas, Montserrat, and Trinidad and Tobago, all at Level 3; Dominica and Grenada, at Level 2; Angiulla, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Saba, Saint Kitts and Nevis and Sint Eustatius, at Level 1. More information about the current designation of each country or territory can be found at the CDC's website.

The U.S Department of State, meanwhile, has also issued Level 3 travel advisories (Reconsider Travel) for Americans traveling to either Antigua and Barbuda or Curacao. (Antigua and Barbuda's advisory was last updated March 1, 2021, while Curacao's was updated Sept. 28, 2020.

Passengers flying into Antigua and Barbuda must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken seven days prior to taking flight, while Curacao mandates U.S. travelers also present a negative COVID-19 test 72-hours before departure, according to its Tourist Board.

International travelers are mandated to present a negative COVID-19 test before returning to the U.S., the CDC requires.

Anne Schmidt contributed to this report.