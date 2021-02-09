Barbados requiring tracking bracelets for travelers to make sure they quarantine

Barbados is making sure travelers to the island are following its mandatory quarantine by using tracking bracelets.

Last week, the Caribbean island launched new, strict travel protocols, which require visitors to get a negative coronavirus PCR test within three days before they arrive at Barbados and another negative PCR test five days after they arrive.

During the five days that travelers await their second PCR test, they are required to quarantine – and wear an electronic monitoring bracelet to make sure they do so.

According to the Visit Barbados website, the bracelet is water-resistant and tamper-resistant and "keeps travelers and locals safe by ensuring visitors remain within the designated quarantine location."

The bracelet is also connected to the island’s BIMSafe app, which travelers are expected to download before they arrive at the island. Their monitoring bracelet will be given to them once they arrive.

Aside from connecting with the monitoring bracelet, the app is also where visitors will upload their test results, fill out a health questionnaire and log any potential coronavirus symptoms, the website says.

Travelers will be required to upload self-temperature checks to the app every day, Travel and Leisure reported. If visitors try to tamper with their bracelet, Barbados authorities will be notified, according to the magazine.

Once travelers have tested negative after their arrival at Barbados, they will be allowed out of their hotel rooms as long as they follow the island’s other coronavirus restrictions, which include wearing masks in public and following the curfew, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Travelers who don’t follow the island’s regulations could face up to $50,000 in fines or be imprisoned for up to a year, according to the island’s coronavirus directive.

Currently, Barbados has a stay-at-home order in effect until Feb. 17.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Barbados has had a total of 1,732 confirmed coronavirus cases and 18 deaths.