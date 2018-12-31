The carpet at Nashville International Airport is having a moment on Instagram

Much like Jeffrey "The Dude" Lebowski and his beloved rug, travelers passing through Nashville’s airport can’t seem to stop fawning over the floor coverings.

The carpeting at Nashville International Airport (BNA) is enjoying a moment on social media, thanks largely to an Instagram account compiling travelers’ photos of the brownish, swirl-filled and geometric-designed rugs.

“I noticed that everyone I know took photos of the carpet anyway while traveling, so why not give them something to tag?” said the anonymous Instagrammer behind BNA Carpet in an interview with Travel and Leisure.

DAD'S INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT ABOUT HOTEL CARPETS GOES VIRAL

“Airports have a great way to bring people of every background together, and the carpet at BNA has an unmistakable pattern and color scheme unlike any other airport in the country.”

BNA Carpet’s Instagram account currently boasts more than 7,500 followers, with the creator claiming he/she has gotten submissions from folks including country singers, Playboy bunnies and professional cheerleaders.

Unfortunately for fans, BNA will be undergoing a renovation in coming years, and will likely be replacing the carpets, which were first installed in 2010.

OPRAH INTERNATIONAL? POLITICIAN PUSHES NAME CHANGE FOR NASHVILLE AIRPORT

A representative for the airport, however, has confirmed to Fox News that the old carpets are earmarked for “something special,” though they could not say what just yet.

“We are currently in the midst of a $1.2 billion expansion project, which is set to be complete in 2023,” a spokesperson for the airport said in an emailed statement to Fox News.

“The current carpet will be phased out, starting with the opening of our new concourse (Concourse D) in the summer of 2020. The carpet will be replaced with terrazzo and new carpet with a new design. By 2023, the entire airport will be updated to reflect the new look.

“We do plan to do something special when the old carpet is removed, but we don't know what just yet.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

And if BNA’s future carpets prove to be unpopular on Instagram, though, there’s always Portland’s airport carpet, which currently has a following of more than 21,000 on Instagram.