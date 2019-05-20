Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Cruises
Published

Carnival Paradise rescues sailor after receiving distress call

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
close
5 things you didn’t know about traveling on cruise shipsVideo

5 things you didn’t know about traveling on cruise ships

Did you know that all cruise line ships have morgues aboard? Or that people can actually purchase a retirement property on a cruise ship? Take a look at some other fun facts that you may not have known.

It’s Carnival Paradise to the rescue.

A Carnival Cruise Line ship came to the aid of a sailor after he sent out a distress call that his boat was taking on water.

NEW CRUISE LINE BLUE WORLD VOYAGES SELLING LUXURY RESIDENCES ABOARD THE SHIP

The cruise ship launched a lifeboat to retrieve the sailor, who was picked up 13 miles north of Cozumel, Mexico, where the Carnival Paradise had just departed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Carnival Paradise reversed course and lowered a rescue boat, brought the mariner onboard and provided food, water and medical treatment,” a spokesperson for Carnival said to Fox News in a statement.

“Carnival Paradise personnel coordinated with Mexican authorities to transfer the mariner, a Mexican national, to a ferry boat and take him ashore,” the statement continued.

The Carnival Paradise was en route to its homeport of Tampa after a four-day cruise when it received the distress alert from the small craft.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The sailor was reportedly not injured and returned to shore safely.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.