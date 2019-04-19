New cruise line Blue World Voyages selling luxury residences aboard the ship

Talk about feeling at home on vacation.

An innovative new cruise line touting itself as “the first active lifestyle” sailing experience is officially selling swanky residences aboard a yet-unnamed ocean liner that’s slated to hit high seas in 2020.

The luxury one- and two-bedroom units start at a cool $2.2 million for what’s sure to be a semi-exclusive experience, as the ship is said to accommodate just 350 guests on board.

Back in September, co-founders Gene Meehan and Freddy Dellis told Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo that they’re confident Blue World Voyages’ "Owners Club residences" — 24 apartments in total — will raise the bar for the luxury cruise industry as a whole.

“What you would do is be able to buy a 25-years right of use — and in fact be able to access the residencies whenever you want,” Dellis told Bartiromo of the spaces, which measure between 850 to 1,200 square feet, respectively, capping at a price point of $3.6 million.

“Because we have owners on board, were going to be moving the ship around,” Meehan said of the itinerary, detailing that they’ve already had “thousands” of interested potential clients reach out. “We’ll maybe spend a month in Spain and Portugal, a month in France and Corsica, then move the ship to Italy for a month, then Greece…”

Fancy amenities of the one-of-a-kind residences – which come fully furnished – include a private butler service, housekeeping, concierge, access to a private Owners Club lounge and bar, as well as the ship’s upscale health and wellness facilities, healthy dining and onboard “sport experts,” as per a press release obtained by Fox News. Members of the Owners Club become automatic shareholders in the company, too.

According to Travel + Leisure, the ship will cruise through the Mediterranean on its maiden voyage, making stops in France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Greece, Croatia, Turkey and Montenegro, with plans for future destinations including the Baltic region, Scandinavia, and South America.

Beyond the Owners Club package, the yet-unnamed vessel will also welcome guests in more traditional cabins for week-long excursions, starting at $3,500 plus port charges, according to Blue World’s web page.

