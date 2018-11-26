Carnival Cruise changes smoking policy; offenders can be kicked off ship

Carnival Cruise Line announced changes to its Tobacco and Marijuana Smoking Policy, including the possibility of passengers being removed from ships if caught smoking on their cabin balconies.

According to Carnival’s official website, the cruise line’s updated policy now warns customers that anyone caught smoking in non-specified areas will be fined $500 and face the possibility that the passenger and all guests staying in the same cabin could be asked to leave the ship at the next port of call.

The previous policy only included a fine when passengers were caught smoking since the room needs to be cleaned, but the changes take a much harder stance against the infraction. Carnival is trying to make it as clear as possible for future guests.

The updated policy reads, in part:

—Any violation of this policy will result in a $500 charge, per violation, posted on the guest’s Sail & Sign account and may also result in the disembarkation of all guests in the stateroom.

—Guests who are disembarked for violating our policy will be responsible for all financial charges and expenses to return home, and no refund of their unused cruise fare will be provided. Additionally, they may be prohibited from sailing with Carnival Cruise Line in the future.

For travelers who smoke and are considering a Carnival cruise, the line still permits smoking in designated areas on the exterior decks of its ships and in the casino and nightclub. The remainder of each ship is a smoke-free zone.

The smoking ban includes cigarettes, cigars, pipes, vaporizers, electronic cigarettes and marijuana, with Carnival prohibiting possession and use of marijuana.