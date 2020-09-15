California's theme parks urge Gov. Newsom to allow reopening

It’s been a rough year for California's theme parks.

A group representing the major theme parks in California issued a statement asking California’s governor to finally issue guidelines for the businesses to reopen. While California has partially reopened its economy, its theme parks remain closed, and operators are still unclear on a time frame for when they can open their doors again.

The California Attractions and Parks Association (CAPA) issued the statement on Monday, Deadline reports. The group, which represents Disneyland, Universal Studios, Six Flags Magic Mountain, Sea World, Knott’s Berry Farm and Legoland, reportedly urged Gov. Gavin Newsom to issue guidelines for reopening.

“California’s amusement parks urge the Governor to issue amusement park guidelines expeditiously so these vital community attractions can reopen their doors in a responsible manner and get residents back to work,” wrote executive director Erin Guerrero in the statement.

The state’s amusement parks have been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Over those six months, parks crafted detailed plans to reopen –- they include capacity reductions, face-covering requirements, robust health and safety protocols for both guests and employees, and significant modifications to support physical distancing," the CAPA statement adds.

For Disneyland, the closure isn’t just impacting the house of mouse, but also the surrounding area. The city of Anaheim gets about half of its general fund budget from revenue tied to Disneyland and now faces a budget deficit of $100 million, KTLA reports.

The city has also publicly urged Gov. Newsom to allow parks to reopen in a way that still promotes public health and safety.