California town giving overnight visitors $100 to spend during trip

This California town really wants people to visit.

Santa Maria Valley, in California’s Central Coast, which is known for its vineyards and wineries, is giving visitors $100 to spend on local businesses during their stay -- but there’s a catch.

In order to get the $100 gift card, visitors have to spend at least two nights at a qualifying hotel in the Santa Maria Valley before March 31, according to the website.

Once visitors book their hotel reservation, they have to fill out a form to apply for their "stimulus," the website said. Visitors who meet the requirements will have their gift cards waiting for them at their hotels.

The cards can be used at any of the 50 restaurants or 34 tasting rooms in the Santa Maria Valley, the website said.

Visitors can also use their $100 on local breweries, vineyards and attractions in the area.

According to the website, only 500 visitors will receive gift cards. The promotion is also only available for new bookings.

Though the area is beckoning new visitors, businesses in Santa Maria Valley are still following California’s coronavirus guidelines, the website said.

"We expect that all visitors to the area will do their part to respect our region and our state by practicing social distancing, wearing a mask and washing their hands regularly," the website says.

Any gift card recipients who do not follow the state guidelines "will be disqualified from this promotion," the terms and conditions said.