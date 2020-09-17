California governor says Disneyland, theme park reopening announcement coming soon

Another day, another story about California allowing Disneyland to reopen soon.

As the country continues to recover from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Disneyland (and other California theme parks) has made it known that it is ready to reopen. The theme park is reportedly just waiting on the governor to provide guidelines for reopening.

According to recent comments from Gov. Gavin Newsom, an announcement should be imminent.

Newsom spoke about the situation with the state’s theme parks during a briefing on the coronavirus and the wildfires on Wednesday, USA Today reports. The governor says he will soon have updates to provide.

DISNEY WORLD GUEST WITHOUT MASK IS ESCORTED FROM PARK WHILE ATTEMPTING TO GARNER SUPPORT, VIDEO SHOWS

“We will be making announcements soon as it relates to theme parks and amusement parks. I am not here today to make that presentation, but want folks to know we are actively working in a number of sectors," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier this week, a group representing the major theme parks in California issued a statement asking California’s governor to finally issue guidelines for the businesses to reopen. While California has partially reopened its economy, its theme parks remain closed, and operators are still unclear on a time frame for when they can open their doors again.

The California Attractions and Parks Association (CAPA) issued the statement on Monday. The group, which represents Disneyland, Universal Studios, Six Flags Magic Mountain, Sea World, Knott’s Berry Farm and Legoland, reportedly urged Newsom to issue guidelines for reopening.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“California’s amusement parks urge the Governor to issue amusement park guidelines expeditiously so these vital community attractions can reopen their doors in a responsible manner and get residents back to work,” wrote executive director Erin Guerrero in the statement.