Passengers evacuate British Airways plane after cabin reportedly fills with smoke

Passengers onboard a British Airways flight were forced to evacuate the plane when the cabin allegedly filled with smoke.

The flight, which originated from London's Heathrow Airport, suffered from an unknown issue as it neared its destination, Valencia Airport in Spain. While the plane landed safely, passengers and crew members used the evacuation slide to exit the vehicle.

Footage that claims to show the inside of the cabin was uploaded to social media. Miguel J Galindo shared video that his daughter reportedly recorded. According to his posts, his daughter claims that the plane flew for about 10 minutes with the cabin full of smoke. She said that oxygen masks didn’t deploy during the incident.

Galindo also complained in another tweet that no info was being provided to the passengers.

Another Twitter user, Lucy Brown, shared several photos she claims to have taken from inside the cabin and outside the plane after evacuating.

She posted, “British Airways, terrifying experience on a flight to Valencia. Felt like a horror film. Thankfully everyone safe. Flight filled with smoke and had to be emergency evacuated.”

Another Twitter user uploaded additional footage, posting, “British Airways, shocking handling of the emergency scenario at Valencia. Plane full of smoke, no oxygen, no announcements on the plane and no staff dealing with anything in the airport. The most terrifying experience of my life and no reaction from you. Shocking!”

In a statement to Fox News, a spokesperson for British Airways said, “We can confirm that British Airways flight BA422 from Heathrow to Valencia has been involved in an incident today. The aircraft, an A321, has landed and all customers and crew have disembarked. British Airways teams are assisting customers who are in the airport terminal.”