Possible 'fire on board' British Airways flight reportedly prompts emergency landing

A transatlantic flight reportedly made a U-turn over Ireland to make an emergency landing due to a suspected “fire on board.”

The British Airways flight had departed from London’s Heathrow Airport and was headed to JFK International Airport in New York City. The plane was apparently flying near the west coast of Ireland when the incident occurred.

The flight made an emergency landing at Shannon Airport in Ireland on Saturday night, the Irish Mirror reports. At around 7:30 p.m., the crew reportedly radioed air traffic control to advise them of the situation.

According to the news outlet, the crew jettisoned fuel as they approached the airport and briefly entered a holding pattern as they worked through their safety checklists. The flight landed safely around 7:40 p.m.

Emergency crews met the aircraft on the terminal, the Irish Mirror reports.

Passengers on the plane reportedly noticed an acrid odor. The crew apparently disconnected electrical power to the aft galley and it’s believed that one or more of the ovens in that area on the plane had begun to smoke.

The plane did not resume its course after the initial inspection.

A spokesperson for British Airways confirmed to Fox News that the aircraft had to “divert due to a technical issue.” They also said that customers on the flight had been “rebooked on other flights” and that they had “organized hotel accommodations for them overnight.”

They also provided a statement that said, “We're sorry to the delay in our customer's travel plans after their aircraft had to divert into Shannon, due to a technical issue. Our teams on the ground provided support to our customers.”