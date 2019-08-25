British Airways reportedly tells the wrong customers their flights were canceled

There’s nothing more frustrating for travelers than getting a notice that their flight has been canceled, especially when it isn’t even true.

Due to an upcoming strike, British Airways has reportedly been forced to cancel flights on several dates in September. According to reports, customers with flights scheduled for non-strike days incorrectly received messages saying that their flights had been canceled.

British Airways apologized and blamed the issue on an “email error,” The Guardian reports. The British Airline Pilots Association will reportedly strike on September 9, 10 and 27, which will cause a large number of cancellations and delays.

In a statement obtained by The Guardian, a spokesperson for British Airways confirmed that a number of customers had received cancellation notices for flights scheduled on “non-strike days.” These emails were apparently sent in error, and the company says that they are contacting these travelers to confirm that their flights are still scheduled.

The Guardian also reports that the statement says that some flights on non-strike days could also be affected.

The statement reads, “We are sorry that some customers received an email in error to say that their flight had been canceled on non-strike days. We are getting in touch with all those customers this afternoon to clarify that their flight will go ahead as planned. We are sorry for any confusion and inconvenience this has caused."

The statement also says that British Airways will “deal with each case on an individual basis” in regards to customers who spent money on alternative travel plans after receiving one of the inaccurate emails.

The strike is reportedly in response to negotiations over a new pay deal. On Twitter, British Airways referred to the union's actions as an “unjustifiable strike action.”