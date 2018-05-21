Body recovered in search for Phoenix airport construction worker following drilling incident

Search and recovery teams with Phoenix Fire, along with construction crews working at the Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, have recovered the body of a construction worker who was lost when part of a drilling rig collapsed on Monday.

The identity of the man has not been released, Fox 10 Pheonix reports.

The drilling equipment was being utilized for construction on the PHX Sky Train, a spokesperson for the airport confirmed Monday.

Phoenix Fire Department Technical Rescue Teams responded to the scene at 9:30 a.m., and initially reported that a crane had toplled over in a statment to Fox News.

"Incident Commanders have worked closely with construction personnel to account for all workers in the area during the incident and at this time have one person who is unaccounted for. We do not have any information on the individual or his condition at this point," the said Monday.

The department added that it had taken "considerable time to determine if this will be a rescue or recovery."

Phoenix Crisis Response personnel were said to be assisting with the needs of construction workers who were on the scene at the time of the incident.

The airport did not impact air traffic or site roadways at Sjy Harbor.