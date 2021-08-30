Best campgrounds across the US

It’s the perfect time of year to be outdoors.

As summer comes to a close and fall begins, the weather will be perfect for camping. Labor Day weekend has become incredibly popular for people to spend some time in the wilderness and luckily, Americans have a lot of options.

Over 28 million households in North America are expected to go camping over Labor Day weekend, RV Travel reports.

Many major amusement parks across the country offer camping options for guests who want to spend the night but are looking for something different than a hotel. Disney World in Florida, for example, offers camping options at the Fort Wilderness Resort (located near Bay Lake).

Theme parks like Dollywood in Tennessee and Hersheypark in Pennsylvania also offer cabin options for a camping experience.

For people looking to actually rough it, Americanforests.org has put together a list of the eight best campgrounds in national parks across the United States.

Campers on the East Coast part of the country can camp at Assateague Island National Seashore in Maryland and Virginia. Aside from the scenic beaches, the park is famous for its 300 wild ponies.

On the West Coast, there is the Channel Islands National Park which has been called "The Galapagos of North America."

Montana offers camping in Glacier National Park that allows guests to really get off the grid. While the scenery in Montana is breathtaking, New Mexico’s Great Sand Dunes National Park offers views of the country’s tallest sand dunes.

Campers looking for a truly unique experience can stay at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and take in views of active volcanoes. For people who can’t make it to Hawaii but are still looking for some heat, Hot Springs National Park in Arkansas, has 47 natural hot springs for guests to take advantage of.