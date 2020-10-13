Expand / Collapse search
Metal airplane part seems to fall from plane into Arizona family’s backyard

The Phoenix family discovered the part last week

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
An Arizona couple discovered what appeared to be a metal plate from an airplane in their backyard last week.

Charlie and Jaclyn High of Phoenix found the white metal piece, which had fallen in their backyard, on Friday, CBS5 reported.

"I kind of looked around to see if there was anything else, like another piece, or something else other than that, with writing on it. It looks like it’s from an airplane, and you think, oh man, that's crazy,” Jaclyn told the outlet.

According to images shared with CBS5, the metal piece seems to be part of the airplane lavatory.  

Charlie and Jaclyn High of Phoenix found the white metal piece.

Charlie and Jaclyn High of Phoenix found the white metal piece. (iStock)

The pair, who lives a couple of miles away from the Scottsdale Airport, reportedly reached out to the FAA to report the roughly 2 pound panel

Fortunately, the couple and their two kids were all inside and were not injured by the falling piece.

It was not shared what airline or plane the panel may have dropped from.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.