Authorities at Heathrow Airport seize $2.48M from luggage of woman involved in alleged money laundering scheme

Authorities with the U.K. Border Force have seized 1.9 million British pounds – or roughly $2.48 million – that a passenger at London’s Heathrow Airport was allegedly trying to move in an apparent money laundering scheme.

Tara Hanlon, of Leeds, West Yorkshire, was arrested on Oct. 3 while waiting to board a flight to Dubai, the U.K. Border Force confirmed in a news release. Authorities searched her bags and confiscated the stacks of cash, which amounted to the largest cash seizure by the force in all of 2020.

“This is the largest individual cash seizure at the border so far in 2020 and I am delighted with the efforts of Border Force officers,” said Chris Philp, the minister for Immigration Compliance and the Courts. “Preventing the export of undeclared cash from the UK is a vital step in clamping down on organized criminal gangs.”

Hanlon, 30, was arrested alongside another woman, who was identified by the Border Force only as a 28-year-old from Doncaster, South Yorkshire. Hanlon was ultimately charged with money laundering; the other woman was released amid the investigation.

Hanlon appeared in court on Oct. 5 and is due back in court on Nov. 5. She remains in custody until her next court appearance, the Border Force confirmed.