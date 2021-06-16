Argument over elbow placement forces plane back to gate, gets 2 men booted: report

Two passengers about to take off on a flight from San Francisco bound for Las Vegas were removed over an argument about elbow placement on armrests, a report said.

SFGate reported that the incident occurred on a United Airlines flight that was forced to return to the gate right before takeoff. The website pointed to a Google employee on the flight who posted a photo of law enforcement officers on the plane.

The two men were not identified and were briefly detained and then released after neither were interested in taking any further action, the report said. The report did point out that they were not able to stay on the plane for the flight.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Airlines are seeing a spike in bad behavior despite a zero-tolerance policy, with 1,300 reports of unruly passengers made since February, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said last month.

The agency has so far identified potential violations in about 260 of the reported cases, an FAA spokesman told Fox News on Tuesday.

Fox News' Stephen Sorace contributed to this report