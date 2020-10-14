Another jetpack reported flying near Los Angeles airport, identity remains unknown

It’s a bird? It’s a plane? No, it’s some guy with a jetpack.

A person who appeared to be flying with a jetpack was reported near Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday, according to the FAA. It was the second time a person has been reported flying with a jetpack near LAX since late August.

A China Airlines crew reported seeing the person at an altitude of about 6,000 feet 7 miles northwest of the airport at about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, the FAA said.

The identity of the rogue flyer or flyers – if it even really was a person – remains a mystery. The FAA said it had alerted local law enforcement who were looking into the report.

In the earlier incident, an American Airlines pilot called in to air traffic control on Aug. 31 after their plane “just passed a guy in a jetpack,” according to radio communications obtained by Fox 11 Los Angeles. The pilot said the jetpack-clad person was only about 300 yards from the jet.

A second pilot also reported seeing a person flying with a jetpack about 3,000 feet up and 10 miles from the airport that day.

“Only in LA,” one pilot said over the radio.

The FBI is also investigating both incidents, Fox 11 reported.

Leigh Coates, the first female jetpack pilot, previously told Fox 11 that it’s possible for a jetpack to go as high as 18,000 feet, but fuel limits the range.

“Jetpacks are also loud, so people near LAX would have heard it and taken pictures or videos,” she told Fox 11.

Coates suggested it could have actually been a manikin strapped onto a drone. But either way, flying in the path of jets is dangerous.