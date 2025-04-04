Ancient Ten Commandments fragment of 2,000-year-old manuscript to go on display at Reagan Library

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, California, has a new exhibit that offers visitors a deeper understanding of ancient Judaism and the early foundations of Christianity.

The display, "Dead Sea Scrolls: The Exhibition," showcases a special collection of eight ancient Jewish manuscripts and 200 archaeological finds that date back over 2,000 years.

The scrolls are believed to date from 250 BCE to 68 CE.

Most notably, the library — beginning April 14 and lasting for two weeks only — will introduce the Ten Commandments Scroll, showcased for the first time in California. It has not been seen in the U.S. since 2013 and offers "a rare opportunity to explore one of the most significant texts in religious history."

David Trulio, president and CEO of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute (RRPFI), told Fox News Digital, "President Reagan’s Christian faith was central to his identity."

He added, "He engaged with Jews and Christians throughout his presidency.

"As we advance his legacy, we greatly appreciate the opportunity to share these remarkable biblical treasures that deepen our understanding of scripture, early religious communities, and the development of major monotheistic faiths practiced today."

Melissa Giller, chief marketing officer at the foundation and institute, also told Fox News Digital that President Reagan was a man of "deep faith."

"He once asked if we would resolve to teach, learn and try to heed the greatest message ever written: God’s word and the Holy Bible," said Giller.

"He said that inside the pages of the Bible lie all the answers to all the problems that man has ever known."

"The Scroll, known as 4Q41, was discovered in 1952 in Qumran Cave 4 and contains Deuteronomy 8:5–10 and Deuteronomy 5:1–6:1. It is believed to be the oldest existing copy of the Ten Commandments," the library’s press release notes.

"Therefore, thou shalt keep the commandments of the Lord thy God, to walk in his ways, and to fear him," says the King James Version of Deuteronomy 8:6.

For the special Ten Commandments Scroll exhibit, the library will have extended hours during the two-week period, with a limited 1,600 allocated tickets per day, the organization told Fox News Digital.

The public is encouraged to "pre-purchase tickets for the Dead Sea Scrolls exhibit in advance, before they sell out," it also said.

Giller said the exhibit, which runs through Sept. 2, "provides a deeper understanding of the history, culture, and religious practices of ancient Judaism and the early foundations of Christianity."

Said RRPFI, "According to biblical narratives in Exodus and Deuteronomy, God revealed the Ten Commandments to Moses on Mount Sinai, inscribing them on stone tablets as guiding principles for the community. These commandments remain central to Abrahamic religions and continue to influence moral and legal traditions worldwide."

The museum spans 125,000 square feet, consisting of both permanent and temporary galleries, according to the library's site.

"As the premiere and only West Coast venue, this exhibit is a journey through human spirituality, resilience and the enduring quest for meaning," the library and museum says on its website.

"From the shores of the Dead Sea to the frontiers of modern science, the story of the Dead Sea Scrolls continues to unfold."