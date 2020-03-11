Amtrak waiving change fees through end of April over coronavirus concerns

Amtrak recently announced it would be allowing passengers to make changes to their existing or upcoming reservations without incurring change fees, part of a new travel policy instated amid growing concern over the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

“The safety of Amtrak’s customers and employees is our top priority,” Amtrak announced in a “Coronavirus Update” shared this week. “While there are currently no travel restrictions on Amtrak, we continue to closely monitor the coronavirus and are taking action based on guidance from public health experts.”

MALAYSIAN AIRLINE OFFERING FREE FLIGHTS AMID CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Amtrak’s change-fee waivers currently apply to any existing or yet-to-be-booked travel scheduled to take place before April 30, 2020. Travelers are instructed to make modifications through Amtrak.com or the app; those who wish to cancel entirely can call 1-800-USA-RAIL.

In addition to its change-fee waivers, Amtrak said it has instated enhanced cleaning protocols, which include more frequent cleanings, stocking more cleaning supplies, and the increased disinfecting of railings, doorknobs and handles throughout the trains. Employees are also being instructed on best hygiene practices, the company said.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Amtrak is also urging passengers to take their own precautions, namely washing their hands and covering their mouths when sneezing or coughing.

So far, the company said it has only experienced a “minimal” impact to service due to decreased demand.

Amtrak’s efforts come as airlines across the globe are ramping up their cleaning standards in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Many, too, are offering similar change-fee waivers to help instill confidence in passengers thinking about making upcoming bookings.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

As of Wednesday, the coronavirus had sickened more than 118,000 round the globe and killed over 4,000 others.