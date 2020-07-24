American Airlines passenger allegedly removed over refusing to wear a mask, others cheer

An American Airlines passenger was taken off a flight for reportedly refusing to wear a mask. Upon her removal from the plane, other passengers onboard cheered and applauded.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The incident took place on July 19 on a flight from Ohio to North Carolina. According to video recorded and shared by passenger Jordan Slade on TikTok, the unidentified woman had refused to wear a mask while on the plane.

The woman reportedly claimed to have a medical condition that prevented her from wearing a mask. American Airlines’ policy requires passengers to wear masks at all times while on board.

Once the woman began gathering her bags, others in the plane began clapping as she was leaving. At which point the woman turns around and tells the group, “You can clap all you want,” before exiting.

“Just leave, we have flights to get on,” a passenger yells back at the woman.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

It was not confirmed if the plane had been delayed due to the passenger’s refusal to wear a facial covering. However, in a comment to DailyMail, Slade claimed the woman was “argumentative from the gate” and continued to argue with crew once she was on the plane when “asked to put her phone away.”

“She also refused to wear a mask, putting others on the flight at risk... Another passenger even got up to confront her about her behavior with no mask,” Slade alleged.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

According to the passenger, the woman had taken so long to agree to deplane that the pilot had to go back to the airport to refuel.

Slade uploaded the original clip on TikTok, where it went viral, and then was shared on other platforms.

Earlier this week, American Airlines enacted its strongest policy yet. The airline now requires all passengers over the age of 2 to wear face masks and will no longer be making medical exceptions while the pandemic continues.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP