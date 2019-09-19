American Airlines passenger pops blister, splashes seatmates with blood: 'Disgusting'

Passengers on a recent American Airlines flight were likely left cringing after a woman’s foot blister popped during the flight, in a medical mishap that reportedly splashed blood onto two people, a book, the plane cabin’s walls and a window.

On Sept. 18, South Florida talk show host Andy Slater took to Twitter to share the disturbing incident which occurred during his flight to Miami, in a post that has since received over 1,100 comments and more than 700 shares to date.

“Bloody mess on my flight to Miami. Woman in aisle seat has blister on her foot pop. Blood splatters across aisle, including on the two guys in front of me, one of their books, and the window,” Slater said. “Flight attendant says @MiamiDadeFire will have to meet flight.”

ALASKA AIRPORT TSA OFFICER PRAISED BY FAMILY AFTER SAVING CHOKING DAUGHTER: 'GOD BLESS YOU'

“Update: She’s barefoot and was wearing these flip flops at one point. Hoping this blanket goes in the garbage,” Slater added in a follow-up message.

After landing, the sports radio talk show host explained that their plane was greeted by the Miami-Dade Fire Department and shared a video of a “great” flight attendant patiently explaining the next steps to the woman whose blood splattered and the two men the fluid hit.

"Due to U.S. policies, we need the three of you to speak to the paramedics because of the blood,” the American Airlines staffer said in the clip.

Twitter users were predictably horrified with Slater’s tale and asked many questions about the incident, prompting him to offer more details on the seating situation and the fate of the plane itself.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

In a larger sense, many commenters felt that the woman’s blister popping problem was a prime example of terrible travel behavior gone too far.

“Why her feet uncovered on an airplane anyway???” one asked.

“Airlines have to make passengers keep their feet covered at all times. This is ridiculous,” another agreed.

“[This is] one of the more disgusting stories I have heard in a while,” another chimed in.

“This is my worst possible nightmare not involving spiders,” another cried.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When contacted for comment, a spokesperson for American Airlines offered Fox News the following statement on the incident:

“Due to a medical-related issue that occurred inflight, American requested medical personnel meet American flight 1128 upon its arrival in Miami on Sept. 18. We thank the American crew who took great care of our customers on flight 1128,” a rep said on Thursday.

According to global flight tracker FlightStats, American flight 1128 traveled from Medellin, Colombia to Miami on Wednesday and landed in Florida on schedule.