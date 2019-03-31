Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Airlines
Published

American Airlines flight forced to return to Boston airport after striking flock of geese

Associated Press
The pilot reported striking a flock of geese.

The pilot reported striking a flock of geese. (iStock)

A Boston-to-New York flight has had to return to Boston after a bird strike.

An American Airlines spokesman said in an emailed statement that Flight 2163 to LaGuardia took off from Logan International Airport at 10:08 a.m. Sunday and landed safely 11 minutes later and taxied to the gate.

The pilot reported striking a flock of geese.

The flight had 99 passengers and a crew of four.

The passengers boarded a replacement aircraft that took off at 11:52 a.m.

The jet, an Embraer E190, was evaluated by maintenance staff.