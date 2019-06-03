American Airlines flight encounters bird strike after takeoff from NYC

A maintenance team with American Airlines is currently inspecting one of the carrier’s Embraer aircraft after a bird strike forced to plane to return to LaGuardia airport in New York City on Monday.

Flight 2107, which was bound for Pittsburg, encountered the bird strike shortly after takeoff at 8:11 a.m., a representative for the airline confirmed to Fox News.

“The flight landed safely at 8:25 a.m. ET, and taxied to the gate,” American Airlines said in a statement. “Our maintenance team is currently evaluating the aircraft.”

The carrier also confirmed the plane was carrying 98 passengers, all of whom are being rebooked to Pittsburgh.

In late March, an American Airlines flight departing from Boston had also encountered a bird strike, forcing it to return to Logan International Airport. The pilot had reported that the aircraft — also an Embraer — had struck a flock of geese, according to the Associated Press.

None of the 99 passengers aboard that flight were injured.