Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Airlines
Published

American Airlines flight attendant accused of reporting to work four times over alcohol limit

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 8Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 8

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 8 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A flight attendant employed by American Airlines has pleaded not guilty to allegedly showing up for work with a blood alcohol content level four times over the legal limit in December 2018, ahead of a flight departing London’s Heathrow Airport. The Dallas woman has since been smacked with $1,169 in fines and lawyer fees in relation to the incident.

On December 28 of last year, Cynthia Struble was passing through bag check ahead of a 9:30 a.m. flight to her hometown in the Lone Star State when Heathrow security officer Angela Klaire noticed she could “definitely smell alcohol” on the stewardess and that the scent was “very strong,” The Independent reports.

According to the outlet, Struble was wearing her American Airlines uniform and was traveling with her colleagues at the time of the bag check.

On December 28 of last year, Cynthia Struble was passing through bag check ahead of a flight to the Lone Star State when a Heathrow security officer noticed she could “definitely smell alcohol” on the stewardess and that the scent was "very strong."

On December 28 of last year, Cynthia Struble was passing through bag check ahead of a flight to the Lone Star State when a Heathrow security officer noticed she could “definitely smell alcohol” on the stewardess and that the scent was "very strong." (SWNS)

Though Klaire asked the American woman to sit down while she contacted her manager, Struble proceeded to head toward the gate for the departing flight.

AMERICAN AIRLINES FLIGHT FORCED TO MAKE EMERGENCY LANDING DUE TO DAMAGED TIRE

Stopped by another security officer, Struble was taken to a local police station and given a blood alcohol test.

Stopped by another security officer, Struble was taken to a local police station and given a blood alcohol test.

Stopped by another security officer, Struble was taken to a local police station and given a blood alcohol test. (iStock)

The report soon revealed that the airline staffer had 93 milligrams of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood, well over the legal limit of 20 for flight crews in the U.K., as per the Independent.

Fast-forward to last month, and the 64-year-old woman pleaded not guilty to the offense at a court hearing, according to SWNS.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Her lawyer, David Sonn, argued that Struble should not be penalized as she did not attempt to execute any of her official flight attendant duties and only tried to enter the plane’s gate.

Struble was charged $1,169 in fines and legal fees in relation to the incident.

Struble was charged $1,169 in fines and legal fees in relation to the incident. (SWNS)

“She was standing on her head for all we know,” Sonn said, as per SWNS.

Struble was charged $1,169 in fines and legal fees in relation to the incident, The New York Post reports.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reps for the carrier returned Fox News’ request for comment on the story with the following statement:

“At American Airlines, safety is our highest priority. American is aware of an incident involving a member of its crew at London Heathrow in December 2018,” a rep said via email on May 8. “We continue to cooperate with local law enforcement and further questions should be referred to them.”

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak