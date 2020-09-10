American Airlines attendant gives Black Lives Matter note to travel influencer

This flight attendant made sure that one of his passengers felt truly supported.

On Tuesday, travel influencer Kellee Edwards was flying in first class when she received a “meaningful” note from her American Airlines flight attendant.

Edwards, who hosts the Travel Channel’s television series “Mysterious Islands,” posted a picture of the note on social media.

The message was written as a postscript on a generic card for first class passengers on American Airlines flights. The note, written by flight attendant John McCullough said: “I see you. You matter. Black lives matter.”

On Twitter, Edwards said the note made a big difference to her.

“Now THIS is customer service,” she tweeted. “Such a simple gesture, but BEYOND meaningful. To simply be seen, in today’s climate and world. I may or may not be tearing up as a result. Ok, I AM. What an amazing Flight Attendant John is @AmericanAir! Thank you John!”

McCullough later told “Good Morning America” that he and the crew “connected” with Edwards, “so I felt comfortable enough to share something more heartfelt than usual on her first class note.”

“I immediately knew it was well-received when I saw the happiness in her eyes and the smile behind her mask,” he added. “I’m happy I get to work for a company that connects people and places and I’m beyond proud of American’s actions to promote inclusivity.”

