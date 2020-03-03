Airports are nearly empty amid coronavirus outbreak, photos show

Once-bustling airports around the world have apparently fallen quiet as thousands of flights are canceled, schedules are reduced, and travel restrictions are issued amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

On Monday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), said that the most concerning outbreaks outside of China are currently in South Korea, Italy, Iran and Japan, according to Reuters. The same day, Vice President Mike Pence said that airports in Italy and South Korea would be implementing more intensive health screenings for all travelers.

As seen in recent photos, some of the biggest and busiest airports in the hardest-hit nations are largely empty as the virus rocks the travel industry and consumer demand for commercial air travel plummets.

Images captured this week at Beijing Daxing International Airport in China, Incheon International Airport in South Korea, Milan Linate Airport in Italy and Narita International Airport in Tokyo appear to show virtually deserted concourses, terminals and check-in counters.

Travelers from Iran were also photographed receiving health screenings from health officials in protective, full-body suits upon deplaning in Najaf, Iraq late last month.

As of Wednesday morning, the U.S. State Department had issued a Level 2 (Exercise Increased Caution) travel advisory for Japan, Level 3 (Reconsider Travel) alerts for Italy and South Korea, and Level 4 (Do Not Travel) warnings for China and Iran due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

As of March 4, over 90,000 people worldwide had been sickened by the viral disease, while the death toll had risen to 3,100 in at least 70 countries.