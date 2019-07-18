Airline deletes tweet about where to sit on plane to best survive crash

An airline was forced to delete a tweet Wednesday that laid out the best seat to sit in to survive a plane crash.

“According to data studies by Time, the fatality rate for the seats in the middle of the plane is the highest. However, the fatality rate for the seats in the front is marginally lesser and is least for seats at the rear third of a plane,” KLM India's tweet said.

The tweet was an answer to a trivia question the airline put out earlier, The Washington Post reported.

The airline later issued an apology.

“The post was based on a publically available aviation fact, and isn't a @KLM opinion. It was never our intention to hurt anyone's sentiments. The post has since been deleted.”

The tweet was likely based on a 2015 Time article that said seats at the rear of the plane have the highest survival rates in a crash.

The FAA, however, says there are too many variables during a crash to say which section of a plane is safest and there are “so few accidents — that a simple answer is probably not statistically defensible," The Post reported.