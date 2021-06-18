Airbnb taking legal action against guests for throwing unruly house party

Airbnb is taking action to uphold its party ban policy.

The home and vacation rental company is taking legal action against a guest booking at a North Dallas based rental after party guests acted in an unruly manner, destroying walls, furniture and television sets during a recent gathering, a new video posted to Facebook shows as reported by CBS 11 Dallas Fort Worth.

The party escalates into an outdoor brawl where two men are seen kicking the home’s door as others litter the yard with trash, the video shows, according to the local news station. The individual who shared the now-viral video online reportedly said revelers were mad the party was over and the Dallas Police Department is investigating the matter further, according to CBS 11 DFW.

AIRBNB EXTENDS ‘PARTY BAN’ THROUGH SUMMER 2021

"The violence and total disrespect for this home is completely unacceptable, and we will pursue legal claims and damages against the booking guest who held this reckless event, in addition to a lifetime ban from our community," Ben Breit, a spokesman for Airbnb, told Fox News in a statement Friday.

Airbnb announced in May it was extending its party ban -- put in place during the coronavirus pandemic capping occupancies at 16. Under the company’s party ban, Airbnb hosts are prohibited from using search filters or language that conveys their home is ideal for large gatherings or parties.