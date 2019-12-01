Airbnb renter returns home to find priceless family heirlooms missing, children's homework left behind

Some things can’t be replaced.

A Georgia woman says that she found her home ransacked after renting it out on Airbnb for a week. They say that their doorbell camera caught the guests removing priceless items and family heirlooms from the property.

Wendolyn Warren says she returned home to find a total of 28 items missing from her house, WSB TV reports. Among the missing items were reportedly wall-mounted TVs and silverware that was owned by her grandfather. Warren says that some of the missing items were stored behind a locked door.

She also says that she found writing on a mirror in lipstick.

When she checked her doorbell camera’s footage, she saw what appeared to be a man attempting to block the camera’s view while a woman loaded items into a car. Other footage also appears to show a woman wearing a coat that belonged to Warren’s 91-year-old grandmother.

Apparently, children were also staying at the house. Warren says she found stuffed toys and homework left behind. Some of the items left behind reportedly had the guests' full names on them, prompting Warren to turn them over to the police.

Local authorities are investigating the incident.

"I hope I can get my heirlooms back,” Warren told WSB TV. "I can buy a TV, but I need my heirlooms back. I can't buy that."

In a statement obtained by ABC News, a spokesperson for Airbnb said, “We are appalled by the reported behavior and are quickly working with the host to initiate a claim through our $1 Million Host Guarantee.”